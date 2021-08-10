Odisha To Fill Up 11,450 Vacant Teacher Posts

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha School & Mass Education Department has chalked out modalities for the recruitment of 11,450 school teachers to fill up the vacant posts across the state.

The decision came after directives from Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

In Phase-I, 2,055 Hindi teachers, 1,304 Sanskrit teachers, and 1,260 physical education training teachers will be appointed. For filling up these 4,619 teacher posts, the Department will roll out advertisements on August 13.

In Phase-II, vacancies for 6,065 trained teachers (Trained Graduate Teacher – TGT) and Telugu teachers posts will be filled.

In Phase-III, 940 (newly created) TGTs, Classical and Hindi teachers will be appointed, the State Government informed.

The advertisements for the second and third phases of recruitment will be issued subsequently.