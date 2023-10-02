Lady ASI Dies After Being ‘Manhandled’, Mystery Deepens

Rourkela: In a shocking incident, a lady assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Uditnagar police station Alisa Narmi Lugun died after being reportedly assaulted by a group of disorderly crowd on Sunday.

The unfortunate incident took place over a minor mishap on the ring road near Singhasani temple within Uditnagar police limits at around 4 PM, the source said.

As per available information, her husband denied reports of his wife dying of illness. He alleged that his wife did not have any previous health issues. She was beaten to death while on duty at an accident site.

“Her face had injury marks. She was murdered,” he added.

However, the Udit Nagar Police Station is continuing to investigate.