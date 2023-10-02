Asian Games: Sutirtha-Ayhika win bronze in table tennis

China: Indian table tennis players Ayhika Mukherjee and Sutirtha Mukherjee picked up a historic bronze medal in the women’s doubles tournament at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, the People’s Republic of China.

Ayhika Mukherjee and Sutirtha Mukherjee lost to Suyong Cha and Sugyong Pak of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea in the semi-finals 4-3 (11-7, 8-11, 11-7, 8-11, 9-11, 11-5, 2-11) on Monday. The match lasted 60 minutes.

India have won three medals in table tennis so far. The previous two medals came at Jakarta 2018 – Manika Batra and Sharath Kamal paired up in mixed doubles to bag a bronze, while the men’s team finished third on the podium.