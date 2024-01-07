LAccMI Buses Yet To Ply In Two GPs Of Koraput’s Laxmipur Due To Poor Roads

Laxmipur: Hundreds of people from two panchayats in the Laxmipur block of Koraput district are yet to avail the benefits of the government-run LAccMI bus services as the buses run on different routes due to the lack of pucca roads to Odiapentha and Pipalpadar Panchayats.

Poor road conditions have led to the non-functioning of Location Accessible Multimodal Initiative (LAccMI) bus operations in the Laxmipur block of Koraput district.

Only three buses under the Location Accessible Multimodal Initiative were sanctioned for 13 Panchayats, but poor road conditions have resulted in the non-plying of the LAccMi buses in these two Panchayats.

As per rules, one bus was supposed to run from Pipalpadar Panchayat headquarters to Laxmipur, but due to the pathetic conditions of the roads, the bus is allegedly travelling directly from Kutinga Panchayat Headquarters to the local Block Headquarters.

The residents of this Panchayats have expressed their dissatisfaction, stating that it would have been better if the LAccMI bus had started from Chuchukana to Laxmipur via Khalokana, as more people could avail the low-fare bus service.

However, the 6-kilometre-long road from Pipalpur to Khalokana is in a very poor state. Despite repeated complaints from people of the eight villages, neither the block administration nor the district administration has taken any action to address the issue.