Kylie Jenner celebrates 26th birthday with beachside bikini pictures

New York: Kylie Jenner celebrated her 26th with a relaxing beach vacation and the gorgeous pictures she posted are proof of what a great time she had. She looks at peace in the images shared on her Instagram as she enjoys the ocean in a string bikini, soaks in the sunlight, and marvels at sunsets. Here’s how the reality television star spent her special day in a low-key but fashionable manner and what pictures she shared to celebrate the day.

Jenner made an Instagram post on the occasion of her birthday and shared a carousel of images from her beach vacation where she dons a string bikini as she lets down her hair. While she did not reveal the location, she captioned the pictures wearing the two-piece sheer bikini, “26 [folded hands emoji] [flower emoji] [balloom emoji].” The first image in the post was a shot of her hand half submerged in the water as she flaunted two pretty silver rings.

The next was a video of a gorgeous sunset which was followed by a waist-up image of herself in the black swimwear which she paired with small hoop earrings, a slim bracelet, and a necklace with two pendants. The post included more images of nature retreat including a sea turtle, a beautiful shot of the beach, two more sunset images, and a nighttime sky shot.

She concluded the post with a long-shot photo of herself looking up at the sky with her feet dipped in the water. With the location in the backdrop, the Kylie Cosmetics founder looked relaxed and happy in her surroundings. Jenner then made another post this time around from a yacht and captioned it, “thank you for the birthday wishes [x2 white heart emojis] [globe emoji] forever grateful [anchor emoji].” She made another style statement in the images.