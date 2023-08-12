IND Vs WI 4th T20I: WI score 178/8 in 20 overs

After suffering a few early blows, West Indies managed to post a decent total of 178 runs in 20 overs with the help of Hetmyer’s 61 runs knock in just 39 balls.

The Indian bowlers have wreaked havoc at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium in Lauderhill leaving the West Indies’ batters clueless.

West Indies won the toss and chose to bat first. While Brandon King and Shai Hope got them off to a good start, Arshdeep Singh has kept them in check in the powerplay with a couple of wickets. Kuldeep then did further damage by dismissing Nicholas Pooran and Rovman Powell in the first over after the powerplay.

However, Shai Hope, playing his first T20I in over a year, and Shimron Hetmyer put up a strong stand and got West Indies racing past 100. India fought back in the middle overs though with Hope missing out on a half century followed by Jason Holder and Romario Shepherd falling without troubling scorers too much.

But the West Indies scored 57 runs in the last five overs largely thanks to Hetmyer, who returned to form by scoring a 39-ball 61. West Indies ended the innings with a score of 178/8.

India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Sanju Samson(w), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar.

West Indies (Playing XI): Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran(w), Rovman Powell(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Obed McCoy.