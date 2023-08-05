‘Kushi’ trailer coming out soon! Get ready to meet the most desirable couple Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu

The melody of ‘Kushi’ has distinguished the arrival of the season of love. After watching the glimpse of the adorable chemistry of the most desirable couples Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the audience is now eagerly waiting to watch the trailer of this romantic love story.

Now, to pique the anticipation a notch higher, the handsome hunk Vijay Deverakonda has brought an exhilarating update about the trailer launch while sharing the censor certificate.

Vijay Deverakonda took to his social media and shared the censor certificate of the trailer as it received the U certificate. He further jotted down the caption –

“Locked and Censored.

2.41 mins of #KushiTrailer ❤️

#Kushi”

Kushi is written and directed by Shiva Nirvana. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film stars Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead. Kushi is scheduled release in cinemas on September 1st.