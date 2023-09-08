Kritika Kamra opens-up on her fierce role as Habiba in Amazon Original series Bambai Meri Jaan

While the world of Bambai Meri Jaan explores the world of gangsters, hunger for power and ambitions, played by powerful performers; it is Kritika Kamra that has won the hearts of many with her badass avatar in the recently released trailer. Donning the role of Habiba, the youngest and the only sister among Dara Kadri’s siblings, she seamlessly stands out as a bold and confident woman who breaks away the shackles of a stereotypical construct of a woman in such a setting, to make her voice heard with impact.

Sharing the various dimensions of her part and how her relationships with other characters add distinct layers to her character’s depth, Kritika Kamra said, “Habiba is a woman of many shades. She is stubborn like her father, courageous like Dara and is fiercely loyal like him. At the same time, being the youngest and the only woman amongst the siblings. She idolizes her brother Dara and shares a special bond with him which influences his decisions and actions as well.” Adding to this, she further said, “Just like him, she shares the ambition for power. Right from the beginning you see that she is an alpha. As the show progresses, we get a glimpse of how she thinks and what her ambitions are, making it an absolute delight for me as an actor.”

Along with Kamra, the series features Kay Kay Menon, Avinash Tiwary, Nivedita Bhattacharya and Amyra Dastur among others. Produced by Excel Media and Entertainment’s Ritesh Sidhwani, Kassim Jagmagia and Farhan Akhtar, with the story by S. Hussain Zaidi, Bambai Meri Jaan is created by Rensil D’Silva and Shujaat Saudagar and directed by Saudagar. The 10-part Hindi Original series will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and across 240 countries and territories on 14 September across multiple Indian and international languages.