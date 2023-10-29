CRPF Jawan Shoots Self With Service Rifle In Nuapada

Nuapada: A central reserve police force (CRPF) jawan allegedly shot himself with his service rifle while on duty at the CRPF campus in Khadupani village under Boden police limits of Nuapada district on Sunday.

The deceased jawan has been identified as D.Gunnasekhran, a native of Tamil Nadu. He was posted as Sub inspector of 19 batallion of the CRPF.

According to reports, Gunna Sekaran allegedly shot himself at the Khadupani camp while on duty.

On being informed, a team from Boden police reached the spot and launched an investigation into the incident. The police are yet to ascertain what led the CRPF ASI to take the extreme step.