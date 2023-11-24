Korean Actor Ji Soo Makes First Personal Update Since Bullying Allegations In 2021

Seoul: Actor Ji Soo has shocked fans after making his first personal “appearance” since his bullying scandal back in 2021.

It all came crashing down for the actor in March 2021 after Ji Soo was accused of school violence and bullying. Because of this, KeyEast terminated their contract with him.

After he was dropped from his company, the actor enlisted and was recently discharged. Following finishing his military enlistment, Ji Soo held an exclusive interview with Sports Chosun, where he talked about some of the accusations made against him and how the initial informant had forgiven him.

I met with “A” and talked with him for a long time. He thought I ostracized him from the other students because I was close with “B,” a student who was involved in the gift certificate theft. It’s true I was close with “B” at that time. So I think “A” thought I was involved in the incident. We talked about the misunderstandings and we resolved the issue, that I was not involved. It was not something I did, but I apologized because I was close to “B.” I would like to once again apologize to “A” and other school friends that I hurt. — Ji Soo

Since then, there has been no update on the actor, whether from the media or personally. Yet, on November 23, netizens were shocked when Ji Soo finally updated his Instagram. His last post was in February 2023.

In the new update, it looked like Jisoo was taking a new profile picture, but the actor showed off his classic visuals in the photo with the caption, “Early winter.” Although it was simple, it was the first update in over two years.

When the post was shared, netizens couldn’t hide their excitement that Ji Soo had finally returned to Instagram, with many hoping it signaled a fresh start for the actor and a return to the screen.

Also Read:

Korean Drama “River Where The Moon Rises” Star Ji Soo In Bullying And Sexual Assault Row

Bullying & Sexual Assault Row: Ji Soo To Leave K-Drama “River Where The Moon Rises”