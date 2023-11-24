BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star’: Teaser out

Seoul: A new teaser for the upcoming docuseries ‘Beyond The Star’ featuring the South Korean juggernauts, BTS, has been released. The clip was unveiled on November 24. The teaser features all seven members of BTS: Jin, Jimin, Taehyung, J-Hope, RM, Suga, and Jungkook.

The earlier teaser by HYBE Labels for ‘BTS Monuments: Beyond The Story’ provided personal insights from the members, while the latest one showcases their shared experiences. The docuseries will explore the journey, conflicts, and challenges that shaped BTS into the iconic group it is today.

The first episode will air on December 20, 2023 on Disney+ Hotstar. Bighit Music has also confirmed the military joining dates of RM, V, Jungkook, and Jimin, while Jin and J-Hope are currently serving as soldiers. Suga is contributing in the public sector due to a shoulder injury.