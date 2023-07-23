Korea Open 2023: Satwik-Chirag win Men’s Doubles title

Korea: Asian Champions Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty secured a thrilling victory in the Korea Open 2023 men’s doubles final, defeating the world no. 1 Indonesian duo Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto with a score of 17-21, 21-13, 21-14. This marks their third Super 500 title, following their wins at the Thailand Open 2019 and India Open 2022, and their seventh title on the BWF World Tour.

Despite a slow start in the first game, the Indian pair bounced back, dominating the second game and ultimately forcing a decisive third game. The comeback victory showcased their skill and determination on the badminton court.

This is the third Super 500 title of Satwik and Chirag’s career so far after Thailand Open 2019 and India Open 2022.

The star Indian men’s doubles pair had earlier marched into the final after defeating China’s Liang Wie Keng/Wang Chang 21-15, 24-22 in the semifinals on Saturday.