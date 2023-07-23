Lana Del Rey was spotted working at a Waffle House in Alabama

Alabama: Singer-songwriter Lana Del Rey was recently spotted working at a Waffle House in Alabama. Pictures and videos of the 38-year-old artist brewing coffee and taking orders have gone viral on the internet. In one video, she can be heard telling someone, “Oh look at this guy! Oh god, Charlie don’t film him without his permission.”

The caption of the now-viral video reads, “Lana Del Rey working at a Waffle House today!”

It remains unclear why Del Rey took on a shift at the popular restaurant chain. Some social media users speculated if it was part of a music video, while others suggested starting a crowdfunding campaign for her to record music again.

One user commented, “We need to start a gofundme so she can record music again.”

Another user expressed their surprise at seeing Lana Del Rey at a Waffle House, stating, “Imagine casually going to a waffle house and seeing LANA DEL REY.”

Lana Del Rey, known for her melancholic and dreamy music, recently released her new album titled “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd.” Her unexpected appearance at the Waffle House left fans both confused and delighted. Despite the speculation, the reason behind her restaurant stint remains unknown.