Bhubaneswar Market Building shut for a week

Bhubaneswar: Market Building at Unit-II in Bhubaneswar has been closed for the past one week as the traders have downed their shutters as part of their protest against the alleged inaction of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) to resolve the ongoing dispute between makeshift and permanent vendors.

The Market Building Traders’ Association has been alleging encroachment by the makeshift vendors and demanding their eviction.

The association had urged the BMC to take necessary action.

Unit-II Market Building Traders’ Association will discuss the matter with more than 50 other traders’ associations at a meeting today.