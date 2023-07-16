Bhanjanagar UTP Death: Locals Stage Road Blockade, Demand Compensation 

Bhanjanagar: Villagers and family members of Charana Behera, an UTP who died in Bhanjanagar jail yesterday, staged a road blockade at Tanarada square under Belguntha police station in Ganjam.

Alleging the death of Charana as a case of murder, they staged dharna on the road with the body demanding Rs 20 lakh compensation, government job for the widow of Charan and proper rehabilitation to his family.

The protesters also demanded action against culprit who caused the death of the UTP. The family members alleged that he was beaten to death in the custody. Jail authorities denied the allegation saying that he died in the hospital after suffering pain in chest.

The local administration gave Rs 30,000 from the Red Cross fund and villagers also collected Rs 20,000 for the bereaved family.

Local police and executive magistrate and Tehsildar Manoj Prabhakar discussed with the irate villagers and assured them of action against the culprit. Following the assurance, the agitaters withdrew the road blockade.