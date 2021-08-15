DGP’s Disc awarded to 66 police personnel, 7 COVID martyrs

Bhubaneswar: As many as 73 police personnel were awarded the prestigious DGP’s Disc today on the occasion of 75th Independence Day for their meritorious service during the year-2021.

The investiture ceremony was held at Police Bhawan in Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

As many as seven COVID martyrs, who laid down their lives in the line of duty, and 66 police personnel of different units and ranks have been awarded the DGP’s Disc.

Corona Warrior Late Sh Pramod Ku Das, Inspector,Puri dist was posthumously conferred DGP’s Disc by @DGPOdisha today at Bhubaneswar on the occasion of #75thIndependenceDay. This was accepted on his behalf by his son. Odisha Police respects supreme sacrifice of Late Pramod Ku Das. pic.twitter.com/uqBFRlrpQh — Odisha Police (@odisha_police) August 15, 2021

Shri Narasingha Bhol, IPS, IG, CR, Cuttack was conferred DGP’s Disc today at Bhubaneswar by @DGPOdisha on the occasion of #75thIndependenceDay for his outstanding performance. pic.twitter.com/xQRUWSoBkr — Odisha Police (@odisha_police) August 15, 2021

The recipients of awards included one IGP, one AIGP, one Addl SP, one Deputy Commandant, eight DSPs, one Assitant Commandant, nine Inspectors, two Subedars, seven S.Is, five of ASIs, one Havildar Major, seven Havildars, two Commandos, 15 Constables, two Sepoys and three OAPF.