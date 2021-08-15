DGP’s Disc
Vishnu Prasad Pati, Dy. SP, Berhampur Police dist being conferred DGP’s Disc at Bhubaneswar by DGP Odisha for his outstanding performance. (Image: Odisha Police Twitter)
DGP’s Disc awarded to 66 police personnel, 7 COVID martyrs

By PragativadiNews
Bhubaneswar: As many as 73 police personnel were awarded the prestigious DGP’s Disc today on the occasion of 75th Independence Day for their meritorious service during the year-2021.

The investiture ceremony was held at Police Bhawan in Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

As many as seven COVID martyrs, who laid down their lives in the line of duty, and 66 police personnel of different units and ranks have been awarded the DGP’s Disc.

The recipients of awards included one IGP, one AIGP, one Addl SP, one Deputy Commandant, eight DSPs, one Assitant Commandant, nine Inspectors, two Subedars, seven S.Is,  five of ASIs, one Havildar Major,  seven Havildars, two Commandos, 15 Constables, two Sepoys and three OAPF.

