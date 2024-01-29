Jasprit Bumrah reprimanded by ICC for Shoulder Barging Ollie Pope In IND vs ENG 1st Test

Jasprit Bumrah has been given an official reprimand for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct for an incident on the fourth day of India’s first Test against England in Hyderabad.

The incident occured in the 81st over of England’s second innings when Bumrah deliberately stepped in Ollie Pope’s way as he went for a run, leading to inappropriate physical contact.

The pacer was found to have breached Article 2.12 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “inappropriate physical contact with a Player, Player Support Personnel, Umpire, Match Referee or any other person (including a spectator during an International Match.”

Since it was Bumrah’s first offence in 24 months, one demerit point has been added to his record.