KISS Deemed to be University to hold 2nd Convocation on 4th July

Bhubaneswar: The Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) Deemed to be University will be holding its second convocation on the 4th of July 2022. The Convocation will be attended by His Holiness Gyetrul Jigme Rinpoche, master of Tibetan Buddhism and Spiritual Director of the Ripa International Centre will deliver the Convocation Address.

Over 400 students will get degrees for completing their Masters, M. Phil and PhD programs successfully. The brightest and the most promising graduates will be conferred with Founder’s Gold Medal, Chancellor’s Gold Medal and Vice Chancellor’s Silver medal at the ceremony.

At the convocation, Honoris Causa degrees will be conferred upon Ricky Kej, Eminent Music Composer and Environmentalist; Dr. Rajiv Kumar, Former Vice Chairman, NITI AAYOG; Erik Solheim, President, Green Belt and Road Institute and Pavan Sukhdev, Special Adviser and Head of UNEP, Green Economy Initiative Eminent Environmental Economist. They would be conferred in recognition of their immense achievements and remarkable dedication.

“We remain extremely grateful to his Holiness, the revered Gyetrul Jigme Rinpoche, master of Tibetan Buddhism and Spiritual Director of the Ripa International Center, who will deliver the convocation address,” said KIIT-KISS Founder Dr Achyuta Samanta. Dr Samanta said that the convocation will be a major milestone not only for the students in their quest for achieving academic and professional excellence but for KISS as well in its collective endeavour to empower tribal boys and girls through the impart of quality education.

Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences, popularly known as KISS, is a true reflection of how an indomitable passion ushers in an innovative idea; how that transformative idea is executed to bring forth an impactful action and gives birth to a revolutionary institute that is sustainable and scalable.