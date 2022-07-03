Bhubaneswar: 170 COVID-19 Ve+ Cases Detected, 76 Recover

Bhubaneswar: As many as 170 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, the 170 COVID-19 positive cases are Local Contact Cases. Besides, 76 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 1,57,574 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 417 are active cases while 155,943 persons have recovered and 1193 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.

For more details, see this tweet:-