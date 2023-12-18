Khurda: VLW Gets Two Years Rigorous Imprisonment For Taking Bribe

Khurda: The Court of special Judge, Bhubaneswar today, convicted a VLW-cum-Executive officer in Khurda district in a bribery case and sentenced him to undergo two years of Rigorous Imprisonment.

The accused has been identified as Ashok Kumar Patasahani, works as a VLW-cum-Executive officer in Hirapur gram panchayat under Begunia Block in Khurda.

A special vigilance court in Bhubaneswar also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on ashok Kumar Patasahani and in default of payment of fine, he has to undergo further imprisonment for six months more for the offence.

The accused was arrested by Vigilance in 2012 for demanding and accepting a bribe from a beneficiary for the preparation of bill against an IAY house constructed by him and disbursement of the second installment in his favour. The Vigilance had registered a case under section 7 P.C. ACT, 1988.

Odisha Vigilance will now move the competent authority for dismissal of Patasahani, from service following his conviction.