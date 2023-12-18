Brown Sugar Worth Rs 66 Lakhs Seized In Bhubaneswar, Two Held

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate police on Monday seized about 660 grams of brown sugar in Bhubaneswar and apprehended two peddlers in this connection.

Based on an intelligence input, the narcotics wing of the SCU, led by Additional DCP Sanjeev Satpathy conducted a raid in the area and successfully intercepted the vehicle on NH 16 flyover at CRP

crossing. The cops seized 660 grams of the contraband which worth over Rs. 66 lakhs from them along with the vehicle employed for transportation.

The two peddlers were smuggling the contraband in a bolero pick-up from Jaleshwar to Khurdha, passing through Bhubaneswar.

The arrested persons believed to be habitual drug dealers, hail from the

Jaleshwar and Basta areas of the Balasore district. They are suspected to be part of a

network involved in transporting these dangerous substances for financial gain, from

Jaleswar to the Khurdha area.

A case under sections of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 has been registered against the two accused. The accused will be presented before the court today, seeking police remand

for further investigation into their involvement, the potential complicity of other

suspects, and the financial aspects of this case.