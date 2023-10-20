Khandagiri Triple Murder: Three Get Lifer In 27 Yrs Old Case

Bhubaneswar: The court of Bhubaneswar Additional District Judge-2 has convicted three persons for their involvement in the triple murder case at Khandagiri police station in 1996.

A case of triple murder was registered in the Khandagiri police station (case no.154/1996, section 302/34) and the investigation was given to the then police officer, Rahas Bihari Panigrahi.

Mr. Panigrahi investigated the case properly and was able to arrest four accused for their alleged involvement in the case. While one of the accused involved in this case has already died, today ADJ-2 Court Judge Saryanarayan Patra sentenced the three accused to life imprisonment based on the statements of the witnesses and evidence.

The convicts are identified as Jitu alaid Biswajit Das, Chhotu alias Chitra Ranjan Padhi and Rudra alias Rudra Narayan Sahu.

While the investigating officer of this case, Mr Panigarahi has already retired from the police department, all the other witnesses were able to appear in the court with the help of Chandaka Police Station IIC.

Earlier, the Irani gang has been convicted in 4 cases and vehicle loot gang in 3 cases, while the hearing process of the Bawaria gang and the Kachha gang is currently going on in the court, the office of the Bhubaneswar DCP said.

This year, a total of 56 cases, including the above cases, have been heard on behalf of Bhubaneswar Urban District and the convicts have been convicted. Due to such a successful investigation process in property cases in Bhubaneswar urban areas, the judicial process of providing justice will be more and more effective, the police said.

The 1996 Khandagiri Triple Murder Case was handled by Additional Public Prosecutor Mr. Salil Pradhan on behalf of the government.