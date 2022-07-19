Kerala: Case Registered Against NEET Exam Supervisors Who Forced Girls To Remove Bra

Kollam: A police complaint has been registered in connection with a horrifying incident in which girls who appeared for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) exam, were allegedly asked to remove their bras before entering the exam hall in Kollam district.

According to reports, the matter came to fore after a 17-year-old girl, who was sitting for her first-ever NEET exam, was asked to appear the exam without a bra. Following this, the father of the victim lodged a complaint.

On basis of the plaint, a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 354 [Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty] and 509 [Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman] was registered.

Condemning the incident, various youth organisations had held protests seeking action against those involved.

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission has also ordered an investigation into the incident. The Commission has directed the Kollam Rural Superintendent of Police to file a report within 15 days.