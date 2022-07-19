Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan ‘Done Kar Do’ Out!

New Delhi: Akshay Kumar’s upcoming family drama ‘Raksha Bandhan’ is gearing up to amuse the audience. Now the makers of the film released a new ‘jagrata’ song, ‘Done Kar Do’ from the movie.

The song is sung by Navraj Hans and penned by Irshad Kamil. Himesh Reshammiya composed the music for ‘Done Kar Do’.

Sharing the song, Akshay tweeted, “Iss bhai ne poore mohalle ko apni arzi ki dhun mein magan kar diya, ab hai aapki baari!”

<>

Iss bhai ne poore mohalle ko apni arzi ki dhun mein magan kar diya, ab hai aapki baari! 🤭#DoneKarDo is out, start playing it on loop now!

🔗 – https://t.co/4mryPhLJIx#ReturnToFeelings#RakshaBandhan11August pic.twitter.com/Q7wwrrgF3x — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 18, 2022

</>

Check out Raksha Bandhan’s song ‘Done Kar Do’ here:

<> </>

The movie also starrs Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna, Sadia Khateeb, and Smrithi Srikanth, who would portray Akshay’s sister. On the other side, Bhumi Pednekar plays Akshay Kumar’s co-star in the movie. ‘Raksha Bandhan’ is helmed by Aanand L. Rai. The movie is scheduled to be released in theaters on August 11 of this year.