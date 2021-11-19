Kartik Aaryan’s Dhamaka Out, Watch Now

Mumbai: Directed by filmmaker Ram Madhavni, Dhamaka marks Kartik Aaryan’s foray into the world of intense and gritty storytelling.

He essays the role of Arjun Pathak, a news anchor who spirals into the dark abyss of uncertainty, deceit and mind games after a terrorist makes a phone call to him about an attack that would engulf an entire city.

He initially dismisses the call, considering it a prank, but soon realises the gravity of the situation when the terrorist blows up a bridge.

The film, which also stars Mrunal Thakur and Amruta Subhash in crucial roles, is all set to release on the OTT platform Netflix on November 19.

Four production companies from around the world — RSVP Movies, Ram Madhvani Films, Lotte Entertainment and Global Gate Entertainment — have joined forces to put together the explosive mix of a thrilling story that ‘Dhamaka’ is.