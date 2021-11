Naveen Pays Humble Tributes to Former PM Indira Gandhi on Birth Anniversary

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik paid his humble tributes to former Prime Minister Bharat Ratna Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary.

Remembering former Prime Minister of India, Bharat Ratna #IndiraGandhi on her birth anniversary. #NationalIntegrationDay pic.twitter.com/hOxDorXAu9 — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) November 19, 2021

Indira Gandhi, born on November 19, 1917, served as Prime Minister from 1966 to 1977 and then again from 1980 until her assassination in 1984.