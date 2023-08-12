Kartik Aaryan Awarded Rising Global Superstar Of Indian Cinema At IFFM

Making India proud, Kartik Aaryan was honoured with the Rising Global Superstar of Indian Cinema award at IFF Melbourne!

Kartik Aaryan is one of India’s most loved superstars and his latest superhit, Satyaprem Ki Katha, has catapulted his fandom to a whole different level globally. Recently the actor flew to Australia for the 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne and a special screening of his film was held for the fans, where he his journey from a Gwalior boy to a prominent global star was also celebrated and now he has won BIG there.

Host of the festival, Mitu Lange introduced the young superstar for his award saying, “From being the new guy in the room to becoming one of the most bankable stars of the Hindi film industry, he has his several key milestones in a relatively short time. You only have to be there two nights ago at the IFFM screening of Satyaprem Ki Katha to see just how far and wide his appeal cuts across. We are so proud to host him on his first-ever trip to Australia as a special guest of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. An actor who loves his fans really as much as they love him. Please put your hands together to welcome the recipient of the award for the Rising Global Superstar of Indian Cinema, the very wonderful Kartik Aaryan.”

Warmly accepting the honorable award, Kartik said, “Well, Hello Melbourne, mera debut hai Melbourne mein vaise, pehli baar yahan pe aaya hoon and thank you for making me feel homely. Yahan pe aisa lag raha hai, main ghar mein aa gaya hoon, main Australia mein nahi, main Mumbai mein kahin pe hoon aur aap sabse baat kar raha hu. I am so glad to be here. First of all thank you IFFM again my F’s, they are intact (laughs) and thank you Mitu for the lovely introduction for being such a lovely host and I mean I am just thankful to all of you, Rising Global Superstar of Indian Cinema this means a lot to me. Last year when Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 released I think that was one film that opened up theaters literally post-pandemic and I am glad and thankful to the entire team of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and this year again Satyaprem Ki Katha was another success which again I am really thankful to the entire team and this award, I would just like to dedicate to all the filmmakers, all the members of all my films who has been really a part of this journey and also mein ek baat or kehna chahunga ki ye jo award hai ye sirf mera nahi actually bolu toh ye aap subka hai jo India se itna dur rehe ke hamari filmo ko yahan par dekh rahe hai. Actually global superstars aap subloog hai or jis tareeke se aapne hamare culture ko intact rakha hai yahanpe so, thank you so we can do all this for you guys and thank you so much for keeping Bollywood alive far away from home and thank you all, thank you so much.”

Kartik Aaryan is among one of the young superstars whose films were fairing exceptionally at the box office before the pandemic and post the pandemic he was the only male superstar who ended the dry spell of Hindi box office with his biggest blockbuster “Bhool Bhualaiyya 2” and with a balanced streak of superhits at the box office, The popularity of Kartik Aaryan transcends at the global level and with his films bringing the number in the overseas market, the popularity of Kartik continues to rise on globally and the example of it was witnessed this year when he went to Dallas for Holi celebration the crowd went berserk and the youngest superstar also interacted with his fans and clicked pictures with fans during his visit at New York Times Square and with the enormous rise in his stardom at global level, Kartik Aaryan makes waves at the 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne where he was honored with the Rising Global Superstar of Indian Cinema award.

Kartik shared a glimpse of his heartwarming first visit to Australia for this honor and wrote in a gratitude filled note, “Rising Global Superstar of Indian Cinema 🤍🙏🏻

Receiving this prestigious award far away from home , my country… surely makes me feel proud but it also brings a lot more responsibility to do better work and to bring more glory to Indian cinema. This award belongs to all my fans and well wishers around the world who have showered me with their immense love unconditionally. Thank you Australia for making my first visit to the country special and unforgettable. Will be back soon! Thank you @iffmelbourne 🤍”

Kartik Aaryan’s journey from a boy from Gwalior to today’s rising global superstar was the cause if celebration for this young superstar at IFFM. Kickstarting the fest with a theatre packed screening of Satyaprem Ki Katha, Kartik interacted with his super excited international fans, out of which he also got a marriage proposal followed by an in depth conversation in front of the live audience celebrating his journey from an engineering student from Gwalior to a Rising global superstar of Indian cinema. And now when awarded with the honour, the excitement for the young actor in the halls was deafeningly loud, which speaks volumes of the rise in his global fandom.

The young actor’s character of Sattu shone out as a major green flag of a Bollywood hero while the film also won big box office numbers, not just in India but globally too. On his plate next is ‘Chandu Champion’, a film by Kabir Khan for which he has already wrapped one schedule and his first look from it created quite the stir. He also has a romantic film to be helmed by Anurag Basu along with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.