Data Protection, Delhi Services Bills Get President Nod

New Delhi: The controversial Bills on data protection and Delhi services were among four that President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent to on Saturday, August 12, meaning they have now become laws.

The four Bills that have been cleared by the president are the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, and the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill.

All of them were passed by both houses of parliament in the just-concluded monsoon session.

The last Bill, which gives the Union government control over the postings and transfers of bureaucrats in Delhi, was opposed by the INDIA coalition of opposition parties. It will replace the ordinance promulgated by the Union government in May this year to create the National Capital Civil Service Authority to administer the transfer and posting of bureaucrats serving the Delhi government. The ordinance itself was passed after the Supreme Court verdict said the national capital territory government has legislative power over bureaucrats in all departments other than public order, police and land.

The Digital Personal Data Protection Bill has been roundly criticised by activists, who say that it will enable surveillance, will not stop personal data collection by Big Tech companies, reduce the scope of the RTI law and hinder press freedom.