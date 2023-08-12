16 Students Injured In Lightning Strike In Kendrapara

Kendrapara: As many as 16 students, mostly girls, were injured following a lightning strike in Kudanagari High School in Garadpur of Kendrapara district.

All of them have been admitted to Patakura health centre. One has been shifted to district headquarters hospital after her health condition deteriorated.

Other are doing well at Patkura, doctors said.

All the students are from Adarsh Vidyalaya. Their classes are being taken up in the local high school building temporarily.

The unfortunate incident took place while the students were attending class in the afternoon. A strong lightning struck them inside the class. 16 students got fainted on the spot.

School authorities with the help of locals immediately rushed them to local health centre for treatment.

Patakura Hospital authorities said 15 students are now out of danger. One has been shifted to Kendrapara headquarters hospital.