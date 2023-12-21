Karnataka techie, an MNC employee, detained in Parliament security breach probe

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Wednesday detained a software engineer employed with an MNC from Karnataka’s Vidyagiri in connection with the December 13 Lok Sabha security breach incident. According to reports, Sai Krishna Jagali, the techie, knew Manoranjan D, one of the men who entered the Lok Sabha with hidden canisters and sprayed yellow smoke in a huge security scare on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attack. Reports said Sai Krishna is the son of a retired cop of the Karnataka Police.

Delhi Police Special Cell detained another man from Uttar Pradesh in connection with the case. 50-year-old Atul Kulshetra is a resident of Jalalpur, reports said.

On Wednesday all six arrested in the case were confronted with each other for a corroboration of the sequence of the incident. The police custody of the four accused Sagar Sharma, Manoranjan D, Neemal and Amol Shinde is ending on Thursday. Lalit Jha and Mahesh Kumawat are the two other accused arrested in the case.

The six people arrested in the Parliament security breach case were part of half a dozen WhatsApp groups named after Bhagat Singh and Chandrashekar Azad, police sources said on Tuesday. The accused and other members of these groups would regularly discuss the thoughts and ideas of the freedom fighters and also share related video clips, they said.

Sai Krishna was Manoranjan D’s roommate in the engineering college where they studied together. Repos said Sai Krishna was picked up from his sister’s place in Bagalkot. His sister Spanda said a Delhi police team came and took her brother with them. “It is true that the Delhi Police came. My brother was interrogated. We have fully cooperated with the inquiry,” she said adding that his brother had done nothing wrong. “Both Manoranjan and Saikrishna Jagali were roommates. Now my brother works from home”, she added as quoted by PTI.