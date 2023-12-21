Pedestrian Struck, Killed By Bus In Sundargarh

Sundargarh: A pedestrian was killed by a bus at Thiaberna under Lahunipada police limits in Sundargarh district on Thursday. The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained.

According to the reports, the man was walking on the road when a speeding bus ran over him. He was caught under the wheels of the bus and crushed to death.

Police reached there after receiving information from locals and initiated a probe into the matter.