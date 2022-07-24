Karnataka: Fire Breaks Out In Hubballi Sparkle Candle Unit; 8 Injured

Bengaluru: At least night persons sustained injuries after a fire broke out in a sparkle candle manufacturing factory in the Hubballi area of Dharwad here.

The mishap occurred at the factory located at Tarihal Industrial Estate during working hours on Saturday evening.

Soon after the incident, locals rushed for the rescue of the victims.

On being informed, four fire tenders from Hubballi, Amargol, Dharwad and Kalghatagi rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

Dharwad area’s district collector Gurudatta Hegde, who was present on the spot of the incident, said, “A fire incident has been reported in Tarihal industrial area. 8 people sustained burn injuries, of which 3 in critical condition.”

“We are accessing material and probing for irregularities by the factory and its owner. The reasons behind the fire break out is yet to be ascertained,” said Gurudatta Hegde.

However, the reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained.