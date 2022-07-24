PM, Top Leaders Wish Neeraj Chopra On Silver Medal Win At World Athletics Championships

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today congratulated athlete Neeraj Chopra for his historic silver medal win in men’s javelin throw final at the World Athletics Championships.

A great accomplishment by one of our most distinguished athletes! Congratulations to @Neeraj_chopra1 on winning a historic Silver medal at the #WorldChampionships. This is a special moment for Indian sports. Best wishes to Neeraj for his upcoming endeavours. https://t.co/odm49Nw6Bx — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 24, 2022

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the country is proud of Chopra and is elated by his “stupendous performance”.

India is elated by the stupendous performance by Subedar @Neeraj_chopra1. Congratulations to him on winning the Silver Medal at the #WorldAthleticsChampionships in Eugene, Oregon. His hard work, grit and determination have yielded outstanding results. We are proud of him. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) July 24, 2022

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju too congratulated the javelin throw ace.

Neeraj Chopra has created history again by winning a silver medal at World Athletics Championship in Oregon. He becomes the 1st man and the 2nd Indian to win medal at the World Championships after long-jumper Anju Bobby George's bronze in 2003.

Congratulations @Neeraj_chopra1 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/H6epZwCMPu — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) July 24, 2022

Neeraj Chopra won the silver medal with a best attempt of 88.13m.

Grenada’s Anderson Peters won the gold medal, while Jakub Vadlejch of Czech Republic won bronze.

