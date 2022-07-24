Neeraj Chopra
National

PM, Top Leaders Wish Neeraj Chopra On Silver Medal Win At World Athletics Championships

By Haraprasad Das
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today congratulated athlete Neeraj Chopra for his historic silver medal win in men’s javelin throw final at the World Athletics Championships.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the country is proud of Chopra and is elated by his “stupendous performance”.

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju too congratulated the javelin throw ace.

Neeraj Chopra won the silver medal with a best attempt of 88.13m.

Grenada’s Anderson Peters won the gold medal, while Jakub Vadlejch of Czech Republic won bronze.

Also read- World Athletics Championships 2022 Javelin Final: Neeraj Chopra wins silver to create history

Watch: The throw that landed Neeraj Chopra silver at the World Athletics Championships

 

