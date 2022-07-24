Black Adam Trailer: Dwayne Johnson faces off with Justice Society; Teases ‘New Era’ of DC Movies

New York: After significant production delays and being trapped in development hell for years, Black Adam is finally set to premiere in theaters this year. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will portray the titular anti-hero alongside a stellar cast featuring the Justice Society of America, who will be portrayed by Noah Centineo (Atom Smasher), Pierce Brosnan (Doctor Fate), Quintessa Swindell (Cyclone), and Aldis Hodge (Hawkman).

Now, an interesting quote from Johnson during the movie’s highly-anticipated Hall H panel may have shed some light on Black Adam’s impact on the DCEU.

During DC’s Hall H panel at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, via Comicbook, shared that the goal of Black Adam is to “usher in a new era in the DC universe.”

It is unknown if Johnson is teasing a DCEU reboot or if Black Adam is the first movie set in the new timeline after the Multiverse adventure of Ezra Miller’s Flash.

Aldis Hodge, who portrays Hawkman in the movie, also opened up about playing Carter Hall alongside the rest of the Justice Society of America.

Noah Centineo, who plays Atom Smasher, said that it “blew my mind” to join Black Adam and be a part of this “resurgence.” The Charlie’s Angels actor recalled that the studio wanted a “youthful side” for the JSA, teasing that his character “really wants to prove himself as a hero” despite having “a little bit of villainy.”

In the DC comics, Black Adam is the main antagonist of Billy Batson, aka Shazam. In the new promo of the film, Johnson could be seen wielding the powers of the Gods. The exciting promo showcases there will be a lot of action-packed adventures in the upcoming film. Sharing the new promo on his social media, Johnson wrote, “Born out of rage. Exclusive look at #BlackAdam that we JUST released in the electrified room of #ComicCon Hall. The hierarchy of power in the #DCUniverse is changing.”

Granted that the true plan of the DCEU is still in flux, it is made clear that Johnson is aware of the franchise’s future, and his comments simply mean that Black Adam and the JSA would serve as significant parts of it.

Black Adam is set to premiere in theaters on Friday, October 21.