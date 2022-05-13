Kangana Ranaut says ‘Will never say I’m alone in this industry’ after Salman Khan shares Dhaakad trailer

Mumbai: Salman Khan gave a shout out to the team of the upcoming action film Dhaakad on Twitter, ahead of its release on May 20. A new movie trailer was released recently on YouTube and Salman shared it on his Twitter handle and Instagram page as he sent his best to the team. The action movie is directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai and produced by Deepak Mukut and Sohel Maklai and is said to herald a new era of action filmmaking with female stars in the leading role.

Sharing Dhaakd’s new trailer, Salman wrote, “Wishing team #Dhaakad the very best.” He also tagged Kangana and Arjum Rampal in his tweet along with producer Sohel Maklai.

In response, Kangana wrote in her Instagram stories, “Thank you my Dabangg hero. Heart of gold. I will never say again that I’m alone in this industry. Thank you from the entire Dhaakad team.”

Kangana was seen at the recent Eid party hosted by Salman Khan’s sister Arpita. She said everyone at the Eid gathering praised the movie’s trailer. Speaking about it in an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Kangana said, “I recently went to a Bollywood party (Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan’s Eid party), every person who was at that party, they were only talking about the trailer. Mera kehne ka matlab hai jab aap itne bade level pe ek trailer se impressed hai sab ke sab toh itna chupaayi hui baat kyun hai (What I mean to say is if you are so impressed by the trailer, why is it kept a secret?).”

Ear;lier, Amaitabh Bachchan also shared a song of Dhaakad on Instagram page but later deleted his post. When the song teaser of She’s On Fire was released, Big B wished luck to the entire team of Dhaakad but took down his Instagram post after some time for reasons best known to him.

Dhaakad stars Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta in negative roles and Kangana as Agent Agni who tries to bring down their trafficking empire. It has been shot in various international locations and will clash with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 on May 20 in cinema halls.