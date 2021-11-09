Kalahandi University Will Soon Have A Place In The Global Education Sphere

Bhubaneswar/Bhawanipatna: Mo College Chairperson Akash Dasnayak visited Kalahandi University in Bhawanipatna on Monday. Vice Chancellor Prof Sanjay Kumar Satpathy along with 100 of NCC cadets and university staff members gave a warm welcome to Mo College Chairperson Akash Dasnayak. The welcome address was given by Registrar Pitambar Bhoi.

At the interaction, Chairperson Akash Dasnayak stated all alumni should connect to their Alma mater and alumni of the university may contribute in any way they like. Current students of plus three and PG final year should be added into alumni association and each department must have an alumnui association.

“Students perceptions and interpretations are influenced by a broad array of social and cultural factors, and especially by parents and teachers. Hence, the University must gear up to secure a place in the global education sphere under the aegis of Mo College ABhijan”, opined Mr Dasnayak.

Vice Chancellor Prof Sanjay Kumar Satpathy assured the Mo College Chairperson that under Mo College Abhijan, the University will grow to the sky’s limit. Alumni association member Surjeet Singh presented a cheque of Rupees One Lakh to Mo College Abhijan.

Bhawani Shankar Nial secretary of the alumni association also contributed Rupees five thousand to Mo College Abhijan at the event. Mo College Chairperson Akash Dasnayak also planted a sapling in the university’s garden. The vote of thanks was proposed by Mo College coordinator Jayadeb Sahoo.