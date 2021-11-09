EAM Jaishankar Hold Discussion With Secy Of Security Council Of Uzbekistan Over Perspectives On Afghanistan

Tashkent: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday met Secretary of the Security Council of Uzbekistan Victor Makhmudov, and discussed developments related to Afghanistan.

The meeting took place a day before the NSA-level dialogue on Afghanistan was hosted by India.

Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar said,”Glad to receive Victor Makhmudov, Secretary of the Security Council of Uzbekistan. Appreciated the exchange of perspectives on Afghanistan. Noted the progress in our bilateral ties.”

National Security Advisers or Secretaries of Security Councils of five central Asian countries – Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan besides Russia and Iran – will attend the Delhi meet on Afghanistan.

The high-level dialogue will review the security situation in the region arising from recent developments in Afghanistan. It will deliberate upon measures to address the relevant security challenges and support the people of Afghanistan in promoting peace, security, and stability.