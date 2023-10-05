Jyothi, Aditi, Parneet strike gold in women’s compound archery at Asian Games

China: The reigning world champion trio of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Swami, and Praneet Kaur clinched gold in the women’s team event of compound archery at the Asian Games 2023 on Thursday.

They won gold after beating Yi-Hsuan Chen, I-Jou Huang, and Lu-Yun Wang of Chinese Taipei in a pulsating final by one point. This was India’s second gold medal in archery at the 19th Asian Games after the top finish in the mixed team event of compound archery. They have more medals confirmed as three of their archers are in the final of the individual event.

In a tense final where both teams dropped more than ten points, the Indian trio came clutch in the last round to win the final 230-229.

Jyothi did the heavy lifting for the Indian team as Praneet faltered with one shot at 8 and multiple 9s. In the last three arrows, both teams were tied at 200.

Indian archers came clutch as they shot 300 while the Chinese Taipei team shot 29 to win the silver medal.

Earlier in the quarter-finals and semi-finals, the Indian team defeated Indonesia and Hong Kong to reach the finals. In the quarter-finals, India got better than Hong Kong 231-220.