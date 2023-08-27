Justin Bieber returns to Instagram after 14-week hiatus

New York: Justin Bieber on Saturday made an unexpected return to Instagram after taking a hiatus from the social media platform in May.

Taking to his handle, which has more than 292 million followers, Justin packed on a public display of affection for his doting wife Hailey Bieber. Posing with a toddler, the couple looked smitten as they sparked further pregnancy rumours while holding the little girl and gazing at her lovingly.

Hailey has been the subject of pregnancy rumours after she shared a slew of snaps where she didn’t show off her midriff. Fans were quick to then speculate that the 26-year-old beauty might be expecting with her pop singer husband. And now a new snap has been uploaded that could cause rumours of them expecting to skyrocket yet again.

This comes after Hailey seemingly quashed pregnancy rumours on two separate occasions. Looking sensational in a string of snaps she shared on Instagram, Hailey flaunted her toned physique in a teeny bikini while enjoying a late summer getaway on a yacht. The first slew of snaps showed the beauty donning a teeny blue bikini, while the next few saw her wearing a beige-hued toweling two-piece consisting of a cropped button-up top and some shorts.