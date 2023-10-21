Jungkook’s killer denim look; Disha Patani hangs out with Thai star Bright Vachirawit At Calvin Klein’s Tokyo event

Tokyo: Calvin Klein’s Tokyo event saw many stars in attendance, including Global Ambassador and BTS’ Golden Maknae Jungkook. Other stars who attended the star-studded occasion were Bollywood actor Disha Patani, Thai actor and singer Bright Vachirawit Chivaaree, Destined with You actor Rowoon, South Korean singer Shownu, Night Dancer singer Imase, Peakboy, and many more celebrities. Calvin Klein hosted the CK Music and Fashion Night in Tokyo, Japan, to celebrate the launch of their F/W Collection 2023. Scroll through to see some inside snippets from the occasion.

Pictures and videos from the Calvin Klein Music and Fashiont Night event saw Jungkook serving denim-on-denim magic in a stylish ensemble from the brand. Meanwhile, snippets of Disha Patani making heads turn in a sultry black number and hanging out with Thai star Bright Vachirawit Chivaaree – a video showed Disha and Bright posing for the camera with Filipino photographer BJ Pascual – also made it to social media. Check out what the two stars wore.