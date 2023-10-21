Fan-made Dunki ‘first’ poster with release date goes viral on social media

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan who made history in Bollywood with two back-to-back blockbusters Pathaan and Jawan, is all geared up to close 2023 with Rajkumar Hirani’s directorial Dunki. Recently, a fan page shared the poster of Dunki, which has now gone viral on social media. In the poster, it also revealed the main plot of the movie. The text read, “A soldier’s journey to keep a promise.” Along with the poster, the caption read, “A soldier’s journey to keep a promise. Rajkumar Hirani’s #Dunki starring #ShahRukhKhan release at Star Cinemas near you on December 21”.

With the fan page going viral on social media, fans couldn’t stop showing excitement and thronged the comment section. One fan wrote, “apni kursi ke peti bandh lo… mausam phir se bigadne wala hai”. Another fan wrote, “Another 1000CR loading….#Dunki on the way”. “Next all-time blockbuster loading”.

Dunki is directed by Rajkumar Hirani and the screenplay is written by Abhijat Joshi and Kanika Dhillon. Produced under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment and Jio Studios, it also stars Taapsee Pannu, Dia Mirza and Boman Irani among others. The official poster and release date of the film is yet to be announced.