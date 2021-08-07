Journos Boycott Presser By DGP Abhay Over Misbehaviour Allegations

Bhubaneswar: Journalists boycotted a press conference called by Odisha DGP Abhay over misbehaviour allegations in Bolangir on Saturday.

As per reports, a press conference was scheduled between journalists and DGP Abhay to discuss the Anti-Maoist operation at 11.10 am. However, the journalists were not allowed to enter the gate by the reserve police at around 11.10 am.

Following this, journalists expressed dissatisfaction with the police’s behaviour and staged protest before the Reserve Police entrance Gate.

Later, SDPO Tufan Bagh along with IIC K. Priyanka and Nitinkushalkar Dagdu reached the spot and tried to pacify the agitators. However, journalists boycotted DGP’s press meet alleging repeatedly misbehaviour, reports said.