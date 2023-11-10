Journalists Should Follow Pradyumna Bal’s Principles: Chattisgarh Guv Biswabhushan Harichandan

Bhubaneswar: Chattisgarh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan paid tributes to Pradyumna Bal, an eminent socialist leader and founder of Odia daily Pragativadi, on his 91st birth anniversary on November 8.

Addressing the Jayanti Samaroh through virtual mode, Harichandan shared his personal bond and association with the late veteran journalist. The Governor said that Bal’s philosophy always reflected on his newspaper.

He added that Bal has always been a revolutionary personality who emphasized on honesty and impartiality to make ‘Pragativadi’ a weapon of justice.

Urging journalists to follow Bal’s principles and guidance in order to pick up the pen to ink down the truth and silence politicians, Harichandan said that Pragativadi and Pradyumna Bal can’t be differentiated.

A politician par excellence, Bal always spoke his mind in politics and used Pragativadi as a tool to reap benefits for the State and society. Besides, Pragativadi also became the voice of the revolutionary leader when he focused on the development of the backward class section of society.

“During the emergency, former PM Indira Gandhi, in order to satisfy her totalitarian attitude, had intervened in the judiciary system of India. As per the advice of her political advisors, she removed three veteran judges of the Supreme Court which had given birth to a massive nationwide lawyers’ agitation. In Odisha, I had led the agitation in which Pradyumna Bal had assisted me in every manner,” Harichandan, who was Odisha’s former Law Minister, recalled.

The Chattisgarh Governor also highlighted Bal’s action in the Congress Party in which Bal along with Mohan Bhaiya, and Chandra Sekhar was an active member of the ‘Young Turks’ wing.

“Bal fought for the self-respect of Odia people and the welfare of the downtrodden throughout his life. He was one of the great persons who gave direction to the State’s evolution after Independence. His ideas and values have become more relevant in present society and we should go forward basing our lives on these,” Harichandan added.

Read in Odia