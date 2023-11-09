In Pics: 91st Birth Anniversary Of Pradyumna Bal

Bhubaneswar: On the occasion of the 91st birth anniversary of eminent socialist leader Pradyumna Kishore Bal, leading Odia daily, Pragativadi on Monday organised an exhibition titled “Palli ru Parliament” on the 7th and a day-long event on 8th of November.

Many eminent personalities graced the events as guests and paid rich tributes to Founder Editor of Pragativadi, Pradyumna Bal, and took part in the different sessions. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Chattisgarh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan also graced the event through video conferencing.

Here are some moments from the event:

INAUGURAL SESSION:

VALUE-BASED JOURNALISM SESSION