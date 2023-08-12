Job Fraud Racket: Cyber Police Nabs 3 Scamsters In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The Cybercrime And Economic Offences (CC&EO) Police in Bhubaneswar have apprehended three persons—two from New Delhi and one from Odisha— for running a job fraud racket.

The arrested persons have been identified as Rajesh Samantaray (38) of New Rajeev Colony in Haryana, presently residing at Hitech Plaza in Sundarpada, Raj Sinha (28), of Ashok Nagar, Vasundhara Enclave, East, Delhi, presently residing at Dream Home apartment, Sector-73 Nayada, at Goutamboudh Nagar, UP and Sandeep Kumar Bai (39), of Alva in Palapatana of Kendrapara, presently residing at Hitech Plaza, Sundarpada within Airfield PS in Bhubaneswar.

According to CC&EO Police, seven mobile phones, a smart speaker (Echo Dot-12A), one laptop, 12 ATM cards, four Bank Cheque books, three Bank Passbooks, Aadhar, PAN & Voter’s ID Card and Rs 30,000 cash have been seized from them.

As per a press note, in November 2022, some unknown persons fraudulently induced the complainant to provide some account numbers for labour payment for which he will get cash of rupees 1,500 for each account.

The complainant provided his Indian Bank account to those persons and after some days he suspected that huge transactions have been made through his account.

Later, he visited his concerned branch and came to know that his account has been marked debit freeze by Cyber Police Station due to illegal and suspicious transactions made through online mode. In this way, fraudsters cheated dishonestly, induced the people and deceived them to deliver different bank accounts to utilize the cheated amount.

During the course of the investigation, WhatsApp chat history analysis of individual accused, it came to the fore that accused Sandeep Kumar Bai was taking the interview of job seekers as HR Manager, while accused Rajesh Samantray was providing the hired accounts & pre-activated SIM cards from the locality for the purpose of receiving fraudulent money from the victims and accused Raj Sinha has sent job vacancy related fake advertisements to the interested job seekers and finalized a deal of minimum Rs. 40,000 for each selected candidates in an advance.

Later they communicated with the interested job seekers, took their interviews over the telephone and cheated by giving greedy offers from renowned companies, the CC & EO police said.