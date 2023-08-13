Ranneeti Balakot and Beyond: Lara Dutta unveils teaser of her new series I Watch

Lara Dutta announced her new series, ‘Ranneeti Balakot and Beyond.’ The actress took to Twitter and unveiled the short teaser of her upcoming series on Sunday, August 13. The upcoming drama will stream on Jio Cinema.

Lara Dutta, who previously featured in Jio Cinema’s ‘Ishq-E-Nadaan’ has shared another project. The actress will next be seen in an intriguing drama called, ‘Ranneeti Balakot and Beyond.’

The 20-second-long clip started with a blast in the mountains where two cars collide in a blast. A voiceover states, “Ye ek naya runn he, aur ise jitne ke liye ek nayi ranneeti ki jarurat he (This is a new battle, and to win this battle we need a new plan).”

The video showed several fighter planes following one another as the title card appears and show, ‘Raaneeti Balakot and Beyond.’

Lara shared the teaser and wrote, “Ranneeti Balakot and Beyond, a new series inspired by true events. #RanneetiOnJioCinema, coming soon. Stay tuned!”

The upcoming series also stars Ashish Vidyarthi, Jimmy Sheirgill, Ashutosh Rana, Prasanna, Suneel Sinha, Aakanksha Singh, and Sikandar Kharbanda.