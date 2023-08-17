JioCinema breaks digital viewership records with 10 crore viewers on Bigg Boss OTT

Breaking records at every step of the way, JioCinema’s Bigg Boss OTT has emerged as India’s biggest digital entertainment property. The high-octane season hosted by Salman Khan was viewed by over 10 crore Unique Viewers and clocked close to 3000 crore minutes of Watch Time, making it the most streamed entertainment property, next only to the IPL. The season finale on August 14, set new records for the most streamed Live entertainment event in India and in the Top 5 globally with 2.3 crore viewers, and 72 lakh peak concurrency.

A season of many ‘firsts’ including a wild card entry emerging as the winner, Bigg Boss OTT concluded its season by setting unprecedented records in terms of viewership, engagement and popularity.

540 crore votes and 245 crore video views across the 8 week season are also a testament to Bigg Boss OTT’s phenomenal success on JioCinema, reaffirming the season’s commitment of placing power in the hands of viewers or Janta, the ‘Asli Boss’. Redefining digital engagement in the OTT ecosystem with 24-hour Live streaming, over 5.5 crore users engaged with breakthrough interactive features such as Multi camera feeds, audience takeovers in Hype mode, Meme The Moment, Live Chats and more.

Bigg Boss OTT concluded its season with an array of sponsors across categories including Vimal Elaichi, Too Yumm, Vicco, Chings, Paytm, Silver Coin and Lenskart. Advertisers spanning categories including FMCG, technology, lifestyle among others also leveraged JioCinema’s ad-tech suite to propel reach and engage the massive viewer base.

Shedding light on the association with Bigg Boss OTT, the spokesperson for Vimal Elaichi said, “Vimal Elaichi as a brand stands for the emotion of apnapan and Bigg Boss OTT is one show that brings the entire nation together. Bigg Boss has evolved into a ubiquitous phenomenon in Indian households, and our partnership with Bigg Boss OTT stands as a testament to the remarkable achievements we have accomplished. The collaboration has helped us to create a powerful and impact-driven narrative across various touch points, thus building a lasting connection with the audience.”

Commenting on the association Mr. Yogesh Tewari, Vice President of Marketing at Guiltfree Industries, RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group said, “Too Yumm! as a brand is known for its Masaledaar offerings across various snacking formats. As a brand strategy, we are always scoping for associations with big, entertaining, and new-age properties to showcase the versatility of our product portfolio. And thus, partnering with Bigg Boss OTT proved to be an ideal choice for us as it is one of the most enthralling entertainment shows. The partnership has proven instrumental in broadening our horizons beyond advertising, enabling us to delve into purposeful partnerships that effectively convey our brand narrative and connect with a more extensive and diverse set of audience.”

Reaffirming the show’s universal appeal, Bigg Boss OTT’s popularity extends across India with Maharashtra, UP/Uttarakhand, Bihar, Gujarat, West Bengal, and Madhya Pradesh, contributing significantly to the viewership.

Propelling the platform to set benchmarks in India’s entertainment ecosystem, JioCinema’s ‘Dekhta Ja India’ ushers a new era of streaming.