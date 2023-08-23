Jio True 5G Transformative Journey Begins At Educational Campuses Across Odisha

Bhubaneswar: As the fast roll-out of True 5G services continues across Odisha, Reliance Jio has commenced Jio True 5G transformative journey in major educational campuses, harnessing the immense transformative potential of True 5G in the field of education.

Commencing this initiative, Reliance Jio showcased its True 5G services to the students and teachers at the at SOA University campus in Bhubaneswar, on Wednesday, signalling a significant stride in transforming education through True 5G. Keeping in view the high data requirements and usage of students in campuses, Jio has put special focus on ensuring seamless 5G connectivity and the best 5G experience for users, Reliance Jio has deployed multiple 5G network sites at major centres of education.

In an interactive session with students and teachers at the Institute of Agricultural Sciences campus in SOA University, Jio Odisha team presented multi-faceted benefits and potential of True 5G and elaborated on the transformational possibilities of True 5G with emphasis on the immense scope to revolutionise digital learning, fostering an environment of innovation, collaboration, and knowledge sharing. Various use cases of 5G were showcased to the students through live demonstration of applications and video presentations outlining the infinite growth opportunities in the areas of e-governance, education, automation, Artificial Intelligence, gaming, healthcare, agriculture, IT, and SMEs.

It is worth mentioning that Reliance Jio, the No.1 digital service provider in Odisha, has been rapidly expanding its True 5G network across Odisha and is the only telecom operator having 5G network presence in all districts of Odisha. Jio is also the only service provider to have spectrum in the premium 700 MHz band, considered more suitable for 5G network deployment. As per the district-wise data provided recently by DoT, Jio has deployed the maximum 6345 number of 5G BTS, out of total 7756 number of 5G BTS deployed in Odisha.

Jio’s True 5G technology is playing a pivotal role in transforming education in India. By providing fast and reliable connectivity, Jio True 5G enables an enhanced learning experience for students and empowers faculty members to deliver their best. As more educational institutions embrace this technology, it has the potential to revolutionize the education landscape in the country, unlocking endless possibilities for knowledge sharing, innovation and collaboration. Jio’s commitment to digitalise campuses across India reaffirms its dedication to bolstering education and shaping a brighter future for the next generation.

Jio True 5G has a three-fold advantage that makes it the only TRUE 5G network in India which includes Stand-alone 5G architecture with advanced 5G network with Zero dependency on 4G network; the largest and best mix of 5G spectrum across 700 MHz, 3500 MHz, and 26 GHz bands; Carrier Aggregation that seamlessly combines these 5G frequencies into a single robust “data highway” using an advanced technology called Carrier Aggregation.