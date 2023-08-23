RI Office Night Watcher Arrested For Taking Rs 8,000 Bribe In Kandhamal

Kandhamal: Vigilance sleuths today caught a night watcher at the office of Revenue Inspector in Balandapada under Phiringia Tahasi in Kandhamal district accepting undue advantage of Rs.8,000 from a person for facilitating the process of mutation of his ancestral land in connection with a mutation case and issuance of Patta (RoR).

The accused has been identified as Ajaya Mallick. He has been arrested and will be forwarded to court.

Based on complaint, a trap was laid wherein the accused Mallick was caught by the team of Odisha Vigilance on the premises of Phiringia Tahasil Office while accepting the bribe money.

The entire bribe money was recovered from the possession of Mallick and seized in presence of witnesses. Right hand wash gave positive chemical reaction, confirming acceptance and handling of bribe money by him.

Following the trap, search has been launched on the residential house of the accused at Nandagir under G.Udayagiri police station in Kandhamal.