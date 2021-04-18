Jhilli Dalabehera Wins Gold At Asian Weightlifting Championship

Tashkent: India’s Jhilli Dalabehera clinched the gold medal in the 45kg category in a severely depleted two-lifter field at the Asian Weightlifting Championship here on Sunday.

Jhilli lifted 69kg in the snatch, followed up by 88kg in clean jerk for a total of 157kg to finish on top of the podium in all three categories of the gold level Olympic qualifier event.

The silver medal went to Philippines’ Mary Flor Diaz for her effort of 135kg (60kg+75kg)